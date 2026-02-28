PASIGHAT, 27 Feb: Mushroom cultivation technology was demonstrated to farmers during a training programme conducted by the horticulture department at the Mushroom Development Centre at the GTC here in East Siang district.

The two-day training programme, which concluded on Friday, saw the participation of over 50 farmers, including progressive farmers, unemployed youths, and members of various self-help groups from Pasighat, Mebo, Ruksin circle and Aalo in West Siang district.

The district horticulture officer (DHO) highlighted the potential of mushroom farming as a sustainable livelihood.

“Mushroom farming is not just a seasonal activity but a profitable venture and requires minimal space and offers high return,” the DHO said.

During the technical session, Dr RC Shakywar, professor at the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, provided in-depth knowledge on the cultivation of oyster and button mushrooms, focusing on climate control and pest and disease management.

HDO Nuka Dai conducted a practical demonstration on spawn production and bed preparation.

High quality spawns, informative pamphlets and participation certificates were distributed to all the trainees. (DIPRO)