PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: Army personnel of the Spearhead Division conducted an interaction session with Padma Shri awardee and renowned herbalist Yanung Jamoh Lego here in East Siang district on Saturday to strengthen civil-military bonds and foster greater coordination.

During the interaction, the Army personnel enriched their knowledge of the region’s rich cultural heritage and indigenous traditions.

The Indian Army’s role as the guardian of national security and as a proactive partner in social harmony, cultural stewardship, and community engagement was also highlighted during the interaction session.

The visiting Army personnel also felicitated Lego in recognition of her outstanding service to the society and enduring efforts towards safeguarding cultural legacy. (DIPRO)