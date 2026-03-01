YUPIA, 28 Feb: A six-day training programme on financial literacy for community resource persons (CRPs) of SHG members promoted by the ArSRLM concluded here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The programme was conducted at the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank-Rural Self Employment Training Institute (APRB-RSETI) in Yupia.

Twenty CRPs from different blocks under the ArSRLM of Longding, Tirap, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Kamle, West Kameng and Papum Pare districts participated in the training programme.

APRB-RSETI Director Balaban Deory and ArSRLM Assistant (FI) Nokha Boham jointly distributed training certificates to all the trainees during valedictory function.