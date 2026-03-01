DOIMUKH, 28 Feb: Coffee growers from several districts, including Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Leparada, Papum Pare, Lower Siang, Keyi Panyor, and Tirap participated in a coffee growers’ meet organised at Sengri village here in Papum Pare district by the Arunachal Pradesh Coffee Growers Federation on Friday, under the aegis of the Coffee Board of India (CoBI).

The meet was attended also by top management and senior officials of the CoBI, including its Chairman MJ Dinesh, CEO Kurma Rao, Director of Research Senthil Kumar, Joint Director (Extension) PP Choudhury, Joint Director (P&C) Shiv Kumar Swamy, Deputy Director Shivarama GT, and Extension Inspector (TEC) Arun Kumar Gupta.

Faculty members from RGU’s agriculture faculty were also present, along with functionaries of the state Kisan Morcha.

A significant highlight of the event was the inauguration of a coffee nursery raised by Nabam Yadap, which was formally inaugurated by the chairman and the CEO of the CoBI.

Coordinator of the meet, Gomar Basar said that, under the initiatives of the Coffee Board, many growers and planters in the state have taken up coffee cultivation over the years. However, the progress of coffee cultivation in the state has been relatively slow compared to other states due to the absence of a dedicated coffee development programme of the state government.

“Furthermore, the lack of a common platform for growers and state functionaries to share opportunities and challenges, and to collectively pursue the cause of coffee development with various stakeholders, has been a significant constraint,” Basar said, adding that the meet was organised to facilitate dialogue, idea sharing, and direct interaction between growers and Coffee Board officials.

Chairman Dinesh emphasised that the coffee value chain is expanding beyond traditional growing regions into newer areas, including the Northeastern region. He assured of proactive support from the Coffee Board and expressed optimism that coffee production from the Northeast would significantly contribute to India’s overall coffee output.

He opined that there is plenty of scope for youths to gainfully engage in the coffee sector, adding that the Coffee Board would provide the needed support.

CEO Rao commended the efforts of the growers in Arunachal, and informed that the Coffee Board would meet the chief minister and other state dignitaries to present a vision document aimed at strengthening the coffee value chain in the state, ensuring holistic welfare of the growers.

“The coffee sector is contributing to the economy, and it supports employment opportunities. Arunachal has huge scope and it can contribute to Viksht Arunachal in particular and country in general,” he said.

The meet concluded with the adoption of resolution to establish district level platform for better coordination; strengthen the federation at the state level; promote best practices in coffee cultivation; and enhance engagement within the broader coffee community.

Practical demonstrations on plantation practices and nursery-raising techniques were also presented as part of the programme, making the meet both interactive and knowledge-driven.