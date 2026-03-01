DEOMALI, 28 Feb: The district-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP)-2026 was conducted at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) here in Tirap district on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the NSS unit of the college. The theme for this year’s district-level competition was ’50 years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian democracy’.

Speaking on the occasion as resource person, former IPR deputy director Denhang Bosai highlighted the impact of the Emergency on Indian democracy, and encouraged students to cultivate the reading habit to remain informed and intellectually updated.

WRGC Principal Dr Watsen Bangsia commended the NSS volunteers for their performance, and advised them to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm to achieve success in life.

VBYP nodal officer Ngamwang Lowang highlighted the aims and objectives of organising the programme.

Deomali ZPM Yalik Lowang, Care Me Home Welfare Society secretary Lablin Lowang, and Economics Associate Professor Chayon Bangyang were the jury members. They commended the participants for their insightful deliberations and articulate presentations.

Ringnya Phuksa, Esha Kumari and Toawang Atoa won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize, respectively. PT Ratan Kumar Sharma and Liamlang Nokbi won the 4th and the 5th prize.

Faculty members and 65 NSS volunteers, among others, were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)