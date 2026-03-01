PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: Bamboo groves, fruit plants, and grasses in riverbank areas are reportedly drying up due to lack of rainfall in East Siang and adjoining areas.

Dry weather has also led to a decline in the underground water level, resulting in a water crisis in Pasighat and other areas.

Meanwhile, light and intermittent rain was witnessed in Pasighat and Ruksin areas in East Siang district, and Dhemaji and Jonai areas in Assam on Saturday morning.

The rain has moistened dusty roads in the region, giving some respite to people, who were suffering due to dusty environment caused by long dry spell.

The region recorded deficit rainfall during the monsoon last year, severely affecting paddy cultivation in East Siang district and adjoining areas. The drought-like situation in Siang valley continued since autumn last year.

The weather situation in East Siang district and neighbouring areas remained unchanged till Saturday afternoon.