NAMSAI, 28 Feb: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) hosted its 10th convocation ceremony here in Namsai district on Saturday.

The ceremony commenced with an address by AUS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajeya Jha, who extended congratulations to the graduates. He reiterated the university’s commitment to excellence in education and research, and urged the students to uphold the values of knowledge, integrity, and service as they step into their professional lives.

National Human Rights Commission Chairman V Ramasubramanian in his address drew upon the timeless wisdom of the Upanishads. He emphasised that students must remain mindful of their words and actions, reminding them that their deeds are not merely personal choices but the very foundation upon which the nation is built.

In his address, AUS Chancellor Kamal Lochan highlighted the university’s commitment to expanding opportunities through innovative programmes, modern infrastructure, and focus on research and skill development. He emphasised that AUS is not only nurturing graduates for professional success but also shaping responsible citizens who would contribute to the advancement of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

World Education Mission chairman Dr Ashwani Lochan reflected on the university’s progress and contributions to education. He underscored the importance of perseverance, adaptability, and ethical leadership in today’s evolving world.

Doctor of literature (honoris causa) was conferred on retired lieutenant general Rana Pratap Kalita in recognition of his distinguished military service and leadership, exemplifying the highest traditions of the Indian Army through courage, professionalism, and an unyielding commitment to the nation.

AUS Registrar Divyanshu Goel also spoke.

More than 1,821 students graduated, with 853 attending the ceremony, including 35 PhD graduates and 47 gold medallists.