ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Young sportspersons were sensitised to the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment in nation-building during a special outreach programme on ‘Nari Shakti & Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu, on Saturday, organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

Sports Director Tadar Appa highlighted various schemes being implemented by the Government of India for the welfare and advancement of girls. He urged young students to take full advantage of these initiatives.

Referring to achievers such as mountaineers Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa and Kabak Yano, Appa exhorted the girls to draw inspiration from their achievements.

Yano, the first Nyishi woman to scale Mount Everest and the fifth woman from Arunachal Pradesh to achieve the feat, shared her inspiring journey to the summit of the world’s highest peak. She spoke about her struggles, determination and eventual success.

Emphasising the need for gender equality, she said that women deserve equal respect and opportunities as men. She encouraged young girls to dream big, remain determined and work hard towards their goals.

“Women’s empowerment is essential for building a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” she said.

Aritra Mukhopadhyay, news editor of Akashvani Itanagar, motivated the students by narrating the inspiring journey of Sandeep Thakur, who balanced his professional responsibilities as a journalist while relentlessly pursuing his passion as a pace bowler. He underscored the values of dedication, discipline and perseverance in achieving one’s dreams.

CBC Publicity Assistant Prasanta Das said that, along with empowering girls, it is equally important to inculcate the value of respect among boys. He said that mutual respect and equality form the foundation of a progressive and developed society.

As part of the outreach programme, a judo competition for girls was organised with the help of the head coach of the academy, Utpal Phukon.

The programme also featured a vibrant folk dance performance by the Bugun Cultural Society, adding cultural fervour to the event.