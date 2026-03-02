PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), under the leadership of its president Bosiram Siram, has constituted an eight-member fact-finding committee (FFC) to thoroughly study and assess the concerns arising from the ongoing indefinite hunger strike being staged by the mothers of Ngorlung-Ralung village in East Siang district.

The women protestors are demanding permanent closure or immediate shifting of the ferro-silicon factory being operated by M/s Aether Alloys LLP from the Industrial Growth Centre in Niglok. The protesters asserted that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh had earlier assured of shifting of the factory, but the commitment remains unfulfilled.

The FFC, headed by APCC vice president Yane Dai as its chairperson, visited the hunger strike site on Sunday and met the group of mothers from Ngorlung village.

The committee also conducted an on-site inspection of the silicon factory to assess the ground realities.

“The APCC firmly stands with the mothers of Ngorlung-Ralung village in their democratic and peaceful struggle. The health and safety of citizens must always take precedence over industrial profit,” the APCC stated in a release.

The FFC will submit a comprehensive report to the APCC president within a stipulated timeframe after detailed study, documentation, and consultation with stakeholders.

“Based on the findings, the APCC will take appropriate steps to ensure justice, accountability, and protection of public health and the environment,” the release stated.

The APCC urged the state government to act with urgency and sensitivity, honour its earlier commitments, and ensure that the legitimate concerns of the local community are addressed without further delay.