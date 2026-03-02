[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Ever since a tiger killed head constable Chikseng Manpang in Mayudia in Lower Dibang Valley district last month, panic grips residents whenever footprints resembling those of big cats are spotted. Adding to the fear are AI-generated pictures that fake news handlers are spreading on social media.

Recently, a picture of a tiger reportedly sighted in Kimin in Papum Pare district went viral, causing immense anxiety among residents. However, it was later found to be an AI-generated image.

“The footprint spotted was that of a leopard, not a tiger as claimed. The picture circulated on social media is fake and was generated using AI,” informed Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishaka Yadav.

However, not taking any chances, the authorities have issued a public advisory, urging people to exercise extreme caution. The range forest officer of the Subansiri forest range, Kimin, based on the sighting of a big cat’s footprint, urged the public to avoid venturing alone into forest areas or isolated places, especially during early morning and evening hours. The locals have been advised to immediately report any sighting or movement of big cats to the forest department or the local authorities.

The forest department informed also that it is actively monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Sunday, a big cat was sighted on the main campus of Arunodaya University in Upper Jullang, behind the Lok Bhavan here. Former MP Takam Sanjoy, sharing the information, said that it is not clear whether the big cat is a tiger or a leopard.

“The big cat arrived on campus at around 2 am and was captured on CCTV. I have raised the matter with Home Minister Mama Natung and sought his intervention. After the Mayudia incident, we cannot take anything lightly,” said Sanjoy.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged people not to believe everything they see on social media and not to panic. “Many fake AI-generated pictures and videos are being circulated, claiming tiger sightings. Some mischief-mongers are indulging in such acts. Always seek clarification from the forest department or local authorities before sharing such information further,” said a senior official of the department of environment, forest and climate change.