[ Badak Yomgam ]

The rural tourism model in Arunachal Pradesh, while lauded for its focus on experiential travel and community empowerment under the ambitious Tourism Policy 2025-2030, faces a series of deep seated structural and systematic challenges that hinder its full realisation as a global destination.

At the forefront of these issues is the persistent infrastructure deficit which, despite the progress of the Trans-Arunachal Highway and the upcoming Frontier Highway, continues to leave many remote villages in a state of isolation. The rugged Himalayan terrain and high precipitation levels make rural roads exceptionally vulnerable to frequent landslides, creating a last mile connectivity gap that deters high-end and international travellers who seek reliability. This physical barrier is compounded by a digital divide; while urban centres are transitioning to 5G, many rural homestay hubs suffer from erratic power supplies and a lack of high speed internet, which prevents local entrepreneurs from engaging effectively with global booking platforms and digital marketing.

A significant limitation also exists within the regulatory framework, specifically the inner line permit (ILP) and protected area permit systems. While these are vital for national security and the preservation of indigenous tribal demographics, the lack of a fully streamlined, seamless digital entry process often acts as a friction point for spontaneous domestic tourists and a major deterrent for foreign visitors. Most importantly, the current ILP system suffers from a major administrative lapse: the absence of a synchronised exit record mechanism.

Under the existing framework, while entry is strictly monitored at check gates, there is no standardised digital log to confirm when a tourist leaves the state. This gap makes it difficult to track overstays or verify if a traveller has exited before their permit expires. Furthermore, the process for extending a permit remains cumbersome and opaque, often requiring physical visits to a district commissioner’s office rather than offering a flexible, time sensitive digital extension based on the traveller’s needs. This lack of data integration prevents the state from maintaining an accurate, real time database of active visitors, which is essential for both security and tourism planning.

Beyond administrative logistics, recent social frictions have exposed a critical need for standardised behavioural protocols. A prominent recent incident at a resort in Anini, involving visitors, where disputes over local policies escalated into verbal abuse and property damage serves as a clear reminder of the disputed relationship between tourists and host communities. This event highlights that hospitality must be a two-way street. It is now imperative that a mandatory set of do’s and don’ts be established as part of the official permit and booking process.

Crucially, tourists must be made fully aware of these behavioural expectations at the point of booking, ensuring they acknowledge these standards before their arrival. These norms must be clearly communicated to tourists before any physical interaction with the homestay owner, covering essential cultural sensitivities such as respect for tribal customs and noise regulations.

Simultaneously, homestay owners must be provided with clear guidelines on conflict resolution and service transparency to avoid misunderstandings regarding rates or house rules.

To address these human resource gaps, the upcoming homestay training programmes conducted by the tourism department are vital steps toward deepening the structure of rural services. These initiatives, which focus on soft skills, food safety and digital literacy, are designed to professionalise the sector at the grassroots level. However, to be truly effective, such training must be conducted periodically, rather than as one-off events, ensuring that even the most remote circles stay updated on global hospitality standards.

Fundamentally, the most sensitive challenge remains the risk of cultural dilution and environmental degradation. Without rigorous regulations on unplanned construction and a clear strategy to prevent the commodification of tribal rituals, the very authenticity that draws tourists to Arunachal Pradesh is at risk. Transitioning the current model from a volume-based approach to a value-based one requires addressing these gaps in policy implementation, ensuring that the wealth generated from the land truly serves the people without compromising the state’s ecological and cultural integrity. (The contributor is a PhD scholar at NEHU, Shillong)