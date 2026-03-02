[ Mingkeng Osik ]

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Mar: Siang United Football Club (FC) won the second Unying Aran Futsal Tournament, defeating Solung United Team 5-2 at Mesque Arena in Borum village here on Sunday.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 50,000. Individual top performers were also felicitated with trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10,000 each.

Disaster Management Director Kanki Darang lauded the organisers for conducting the tournament, highlighting the growing role of sports in shaping a progressive and disciplined society, besides promoting health and mental benefits.

Organising chairman Tom Lego commended all the participating teams for their sportsmanship and spirited performances. He encouraged them to continue taking part in such tournaments in the future to further strengthen unity and community bonding.

The programme was attended also by Sericulture Assistant Director Opung Jamoh, and Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board CEO Okit Paling.

The futsal tournament was dedicated to the Unying Aran festival of the Adi tribe, marking the beginning of the festive calendar and symbolising cultural preservation through sportsmanship and unity.

The weeklong league, themed ‘Preserving culture through sports’, witnessed enthusiastic participation of 10 teams.