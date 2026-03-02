Correspondent

RUKSIN, 1 Mar: A team of 43 gaon burahs (GBs) from Ruksin in East Siang district have embarked on a trip to the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam to learn about wildlife conservation tips from experts.

After flagging off the team from the RWD guest house here on Sunday, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering emphasised the importance of such tours to get hands-on experience in wildlife management, especially human-animal conflict, from experts.

Ering, who is sponsoring of the tour, said that not only GBs but others can also avail of such opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation and create tourism prospects in their areas. The MLA said that he is ready to help them.

Ering urged the GBs to sensitise the locals to wildlife conservation and discourage wild animal hunting during community festivals.

The wildlife study tour during Unying Aran (hunting festival) of the Adi tribe is being seen as a significant step in preserving wild animals.

Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo was also present during the flagging off ceremony.