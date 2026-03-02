ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik, who is on a visit to the 4 Corps headquarters in Tezpur (Assam) to participate in the reunion of the former corps commanders of the Gajraj Corps (4 Corps), on Saturday interacted with Corps Commander, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and all former corps commanders of the Gajraj Corps.

Drawing upon their vast operational and command experience, the veteran corps commanders held detailed discussions on prevailing security challenges and preparedness along the borders. They shared their experiences, while the 4 Corps commander updated the governor on the new generation of equipment and operational preparedness of the corps.

On the occasion, the veteran corps commanders also met the troops of the corps and interacted with them. The troops acknowledged their enduring contribution to the nation and the legacy they have passed on to the younger generation of soldiers.

The governor urged the officers and troops to remain highly vigilant along the Line of Actual Control, and advised them to exercise utmost caution while strictly adhering to established protocols and standard operating procedures.

He emphasised that constant alertness, discipline, and professional restraint are essential for maintaining stability and safeguarding national interests in sensitive border areas.

Recalling his own tenure as the corps commander in 2008, the governor shared insights and personal experiences, underscoring the importance of sound leadership, situational awareness, and proactive decision-making in complex operational environments.

Earlier in the day, the governor laid a wreath at the war memorial and paid solemn tributes to his former comrades-in-arms, honouring their supreme sacrifice and reaffirming his deep respect for the valour and dedication of the armed forces. (Lok Bhavan)