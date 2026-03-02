NAHARLAGUN, 1 Mar: A two-day workshop on the annual action plans of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of the state concluded at the seminar hall of the agriculture directorate here on Saturday.

The workshop was organised by Guwahati-based ICAR-ATARI, Zone-VI, in collaboration with the Papum Pare KVK.

During the workshop, senior scientists and heads of all the 17 KVKs of the state, under the administrative control of the state government, the ICAR and the CAU delivered presentations on AAP 2026-27 of their respective KVKs for necessary guidance, suggestions and correction.

A panel of experts, comprising ICAR-ATARI Zone-VI Director Dr G Kadirvel, principal scientist Dr Rajesh Kumar, technical consultant and PME cell in-charge Dr NC Sahu, Kolkata-based ICAR-ATARI principal scientist Dr Abhijit Halder, Jorhat-based Assam Agriculture University’s ex-DEE Dr HC Bhattacharyya, Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry Fruit Science Head Dr Barun Singh, and senior scientist from Umiam-based ICAR-RC for NEH Dr Theja Angami were present at the workshop.

Agriculture Director TD Neckom and Dr Rajesh Kumar also spoke, encouraging the KVK scientists.