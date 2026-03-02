DAPORIJO, 1 Mar: The construction of the marble-clad main entrance gate at the government higher secondary school here in Upper Subansiri district is progressing well, and has been completed up to the beam level.

The 22-foot-high gate is being constructed by the alumni association of the school through crowd-funding, the schools’ alumni association chairman Dosh Dasi informed in a release.

Stating that a lot of construction work is yet to be done, Dasi appealed to all alumni of the school to contribute generously, so that the structure can be completed soon.

So far, 50 alumni have contributed in cash/kind for the purpose, he said.