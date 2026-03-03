Editor,

I am an unemployed Ayurveda doctor and I am writing to you after losing all hope from the state government regarding the release of posts for Ayurveda doctors in the state. As far as history is concerned, no evidence of recruitment for Ayurveda doctors by the APPSC can be found for more than nine years now. In fact, the APPSC did not even upload the syllabus for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery).

When a student qualifies the NEET examination after their 12th, they dream of becoming an MBBS doctor one day, but with the competition at its peak today, not everyone fulfils their targets. Even then they get different options based on their score.

At that innocent age, when the state government provides you with different career options like BAMS in a centrally recognised college, hopes get high and parents are proud; its a wonderful feeling. And after all the hard work and sincerity throughout 5.5 years of college, when we are back at our home, hoping we will prepare for some job, we end up only to know that the course which we were studying so hard is not even recognised by the state. Now how will that feel?

All I want to say is if the state government is encouraging young students to pursue a course, why isn’t it releasing posts for the same, and why is the syllabus not included in the APPSC? How much more hopeless can it get?

All I want from The Arunachal Times is to raise the issue on a platform where it can at least be heard. I have been raising the issue with the department concerned in the DHS regularly, but the people who can bring some real change are well-off and refuse to take the responsibility. Now I am forced to think whether to continue my line of subject or to jump to PCS and start the preparation, as with no optional subject for BAMS, if PCS won’t work. I’ll be good for nothing.

An unemployed Ayurveda doctor