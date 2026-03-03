Editor,

This is with reference to the anonymous letter titled ‘Arunachal secretariat at a moral crossroads’ published in your readers’ column, dated 27 February, 2026.

At the outset, we respectfully submit that publication of unsigned opinions containing serious structural and cadre-related assertions raises concerns regarding authenticity, accountability and editorial prudence. The issues referred to in said letter pertain to service structure and promotional avenues within the secretariat. In such matters, public commentary without proper authentication may not be appropriate.

While the letter projects a narrative highlighting the contribution of assistant section officers, it simultaneously draws structural distinctions that do not fully reflect the functional realities of the secretariat. The role of a personal assistant (PA) is neither peripheral nor confined to routine executive assistance. It demands a high degree of discretion, confidentiality, policy awareness, coordination across departments, time-bound file movement, drafting inputs, crisis management support and preservation of institutional continuity.

PAs function in close proximity to decision-making authorities and often serve as the critical link ensuring administrative responsiveness and efficiency. To narrowly characterise this role as merely executive assistance overlooks its substantive administrative value.

The secretariat operates as an integrated administrative system wherein different cadres perform distinct yet interdependent functions. Institutional strength lies not in creating binaries between streams, but in recognising the complementary nature of their responsibilities within the governance framework.

We place this submission with full respect for the freedom of the press and with the sincere hope that responsible discourse will continue to guide public engagement on institutional matters.

Arunachal Pradesh Stenographer Service Association (General Cadre)