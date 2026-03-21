RONO HILLS, 20 Mar: The Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) bade farewell to Prof Tomo Riba, one of the tallest figures in academia in the state, in a function held at the associations’ premises here in the university on Thursday.

Setting the tone for the programme, Dr David Gao offered a reflective overview of Prof Riba’s career, from a dedicated teacher of geography to a key architect of institutional systems.

One of Prof Riba’s close colleagues, Prof DN Das from the department of zoology, described him not merely as an administrator or academic, but as “a quiet force whose integrity shaped processes and whose humility shaped people.”

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Prof Riba has worn many hats with distinction – professor, registrar, controller of examinations of RGU and the first vice-chancellor of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat. Prof Riba had repeatedly placed himself beyond many designations. It was his approachability, discipline, and ethical clarity that left a lasting imprint on colleagues and students alike, the university stated in a release.

Several speakers highlighted lesser-known facets of his personality, such as his enduring engagement with music, visual arts, and photography. “His creative imprint on institutional life remains visible through the various logos he designed and the university anthem (Kulgeet) that he composed, blending artistry with institutional identity,” the release said.

Prof Tasi Kaye acknowledged him as a mentor whose influence extended beyond academics, recalling practical life lessons, including the philosophy of keeping one’s desk and duties free of backlog as a path to clarity and contentment.

Other colleagues, including Prof Patnaik, Prof Nishamani, and Prof RK Singh, echoed similar sentiments, describing him as a rare combination of friend, philosopher, and guide.

A symbolic moment of the programme was the felicitation ceremony led by Prof Tage Rupa Sora, president of the association, who presented a live plant to Mrs Riba, and honoured Prof Riba with a traditional jacket and citation in recognition of his enduring contributions.

Several faculty members from different departments came together in large numbers to bid farewell to Prof Riba.