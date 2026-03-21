NIRJULI, 20 Mar: Audil Toko, a senior Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officer and retired additional deputy commissioner (ADC), who passed away on Thursday, was laid to rest with great respect and honour at his residence in Nirjuli on Friday.

Late Toko had been unwell for quite some time. He breathed his last at around 2:30 am at a city hospital on Thursday.

Late Toko also served as the president of the Toko Welfare Association (TWA), and was widely respected for his dedicated service in both administrative and community spheres. During his tenure as the Sagalee ADC, he was known for his commitment, integrity, and focus on grassroots development.

He served in various parts of the state, including Tali, Ziro, Sagalee, Itanagar, and Naharlagun, holding different posts and designations, and was a popular officer among the locals.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom across the state, with members of the administrative fraternity, community leaders, and well-wishers expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

The funeral service, held at his residence in Nirjuli, was attended by several eminent personalities and others. Among those present were Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, Bordumsa-Dayun MLA Nikh Kamin, former minister Taba Tedir, former MLA Likha Saaya, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, Kamle Deputy Commissioner Toko Obi, HPDCAPL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr Toko Onuj, a Nyishi Elite Society (NES) team led by its general secretary Nabam Takar, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega, Sagalee ADC Higio Yami, IMC Deputy Mayor Tok Tabin Camdir, senior citizen Dr Joram Begi, along with PRI leaders, former student leaders, members of the Toko Welfare Society (TWS), leaders of various nyeder namlos of the capital region, members of market welfare committees, family members, relatives, friends, and well-wishers. A team of the media fraternity, led by senior journalist Bengia Ajum and Taya Bagang, was also present.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the demise of the officer and sent a message of condolence to the bereaved family. Former chief minister Nabam Tuki also expressed his condolence to the family.