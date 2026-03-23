Editor,

It appears that the APPSC’s main attention is only on conduction exams for engineers, teachers and the APPSCCE. But apart from these exams, there are many other important exams to be conducted by the commission.

For many years, we unemployed tourism youths are eagerly waiting for the advertisement for the posts of district tourism officer (DTO) and tourist information officer (TIO). The personnel department had, vide Order No PERS-40/2/2022/483, dated 15 October, 2025, asked all the departments to furnish the latest and anticipated vacancies upto December 2026 by 31 October, 2025.

If vacancies of DTO and TIO have already been furnished to the APPSC by the tourism department, the commission must advertise the same without any further delay. Because the APPSC should understand that many are on the verge of crossing the upper age limit. Even one delay in releasing of advertisement may make aspirants over-aged.

Therefore, this is an appeal from the Arunachal Pradesh unemployed tourism youths with folded hands to the APPSC to release the advertisement for DTO and TIO posts, if these have been handed over to the commission, without any more delay.

Max Gamin,

Polo Colony,

Naharlagun