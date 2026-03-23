Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the annoying high-intensity sound that booms out of IG Park, Itanagar in an untimely manner, days and nights, whenever any event is conducted at the park.

In fact, one of my close friends shifted his room from near IG Park due to the same reason, but I cannot because I have my permanent residence near the park. Even yesterday, I was at IG Park with my sister and niece, and experienced the same high-intensity noise there during the evening hours, due to which we left park, as my niece is very small and fragile for such loud noise. Really, such annoying noise at late night and early morning may pose a serious issue for babies, the sick, and the student community in particular and the public in general.

Solution:

1). Proper maintenance of a timetable is a must for such a high sound intensity programmes.

2) Organise such loud events inside closed door/indoor stadium.

3) Organise such events at very remote/far-flung areas where such high-intensity sound may not pose a trouble for many people.

4) Minimise the sound intensity.

5). The public need to take the initiative if the authorities fail to resolve the issue.

Therefore, I earnestly appeal to the authorities concerned to look into the matter and protect the public from such noise threats that are making life miserable for the people residing near IG Park.

An annoyed citizen