ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Dr Rejum Ronya emerged the champion in the open category of the inaugural Kargu Kardi Rapid Chess Tournament conducted by the ICR unit of the Kargu Kardi Students’ Union, in collaboration with the West Siang District Chess Association, on 22 March.

Jigo Josam and Pikar Doyom secured the second position and the third position, respectively. Mikbom Doke Lendo finished fourth and Kimmo Boje fifth.

In the U-15 boys’ category, Enbom Pertin claimed the first position, while Tenzin Rigyal and Gegom Riba secured the second and the third position, respectively.

In the U-15 girls’ category, Jumsi emerged the winner, followed by Jumman Lollen in second place and Posmi Ronya in third.

“The primary objective of the event was to encourage strategic thinking, sportsmanship, and intellectual development among students,” the organisers said in a release.

It also aimed to promote participation of seniors, women, and students, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their talents and gain valuable exposure through healthy competition, the release said.

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation of young chess players.

The event was sponsored by Kargu Kardi senior members. (DIPR)