PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing flagged off the Gram Bandhu Project, an innovative income enhancement project under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan of the panchayati raj ministry,from IGJHSS here in East Siang district on Sunday.

As part of the initiative, being implemented by the panchayati raj department, Tasing distributed keys to 20 e-rickshaws/carts to 20 self-help groups’ (SHG) members from East Siang district.

The project aims to promote rural livelihoods, generate employment, and economically empower rural women through eco-friendly and sustainable transportation.

The minister flagged of the e-rickshaws/carts in the presence of MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, and others.

Addressing a large gathering of SHG members and PRI representatives, Tasing urged the beneficiaries to utilise the e-rickshaws to access new markets for their organic produce and products.

Tasing spoke on the priority being accorded by the central as well as the state government to foster growth in rural areas and to address the aspirations of rural denizens through various rural-focused initiatives.

He added that the project is envisaged to be implemented in a phased manner across other districts with focus on strengthening grassroots governance and enhancing sustainable income sources for rural communities.

Earlier, Panchayati Raj Director Tajing Jonnom presented a brief on the objective of the scheme. Jonnom stated that the scheme aims to reach target women SHGs of the gram panchayats concerned “for income generation and help in the sale/marketing of organic local vegetables and various SHG products to boost rural economy with the advantage low operating cost of e-rickshaws.”

ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego also highlighted the significance of the initiative.

East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba, ZPC Ruth Tabing Boko, PMC Deputy Chief Councillor Kamin Lego, ZPMs, nodal officer for Gram Bandhu Project Tapang Kopak, ArSRLM Chief Operating Officer Jechonia Islary, and members of SHGs were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)