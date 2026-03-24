LIKABALI, 23 Mar: An anti-drugs awareness programme, involving students and teachers from various private schools in Likabali in Lower Siang district, was organised at DD Public School in Lipu here on Monday.

Dr Daniel Ratan, medical officer at Kardu Taipodia District Hospital here, emphasised the importance of early intervention and strong community support in tackling substance abuse. He said that addiction not only affects individuals but also has serious consequences on families and society as a whole.

The programme included informative sessions on the harmful effects of drug and alcohol abuse, along with guidance on treatment options and rehabilitation support for those affected.

Inspector Mankai Wangjen elaborated the legal implications of drug abuse and related unlawful activities. He encouraged students to stay aware and responsible, and to be law-abiding citizens. (DIPRO)