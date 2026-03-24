PASIGHAT, 23 Mar: A special programme marking the celebration of 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was held at the DIET here in East Siang district on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas on Monday.

The event was organised as part of a nationwide initiative to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters,and to celebrate the enduring legacy of Vande Mataram, which continues to inspire patriotism and unity among citizens.

The programme, which was attended by, among others, District Art & Culture Officer MonnongTayeng and DIET Principal Tapang Taki, highlighted the historical importance of Vande Mataram and its contribution to India’s freedom movement.

Taki addressed the gathering and shared his views on the importance of preserving cultural heritage and instilling patriotic values among students. He also emphasised the relevance of such programmes in educating the younger generation about the nation’s history and sacrifices.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, staff, and local attendees, making it a meaningful and memorable celebration. (DIPRO)