[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 23 Mar: Two persons were apprehended by the police here in West Kameng district on Monday for theft of diesel from various locations in the Singchung Tenga area.

The police have registered a case against them.

A team led by Sinchung Police Station SI Bharat Rai,along with HC RW Karma, HC (T) M Kadu, HC (T) A Mikam, and others apprehended one of the accused from Ziro Point near the Nechiphu tunnel, and the other from Sessa.

The accused were presented before the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Bomdila on Monday with a prayer to remand the accused in police custody for further investigation.