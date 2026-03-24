ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik said that India’s prison reforms are gradually transforming correctional institutions from mere places of punishment into centres of change, hope, and rehabilitation.

The modern approach to the criminal justice system is increasingly shifting from retribution to restoration, which includes restoring dignity, rebuilding lives, and renewing purpose, the governor said.

“The broader vision is to ensure that when a prisoner walks out of the gates, he or she steps into a future defined by responsibility, inclusion, and opportunity,” he said.

The governor stated this after releasing Prison Reforms in India: Legal Framework, Judicial Role, and Institutional Mechanism, a book authored by Dr Muluvesalu Keyho, assistant professor of law at Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus, on the sidelines of a two-day ‘China seminar’ at the Likabali military station in Lower Siang district on Monday.

Emphasising the significance of the publication, the governor said that the book would serve as a valuable guide for policymakers, a practical reference for administrators and practitioners, and an important source of insight for scholars of law, criminology, penology, and human rights.

He added that the work reminds society that the true strength of a nation lies not merely in punishing wrongdoing, but in its ability to reform, redeem, and reintegrate individuals back into the mainstream.

Parnaik commended Dr Keyho for her scholarly contribution and described the book as a thoughtful work that reflects both academic depth and a humane outlook towards the justice system.

He opined that with clarity and compassion, the author combines academic rigour, field experience, and a reform-oriented vision, effectively bridging the gap between scholarship and practical institutional reform. (Lok Bhavan)