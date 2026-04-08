Editor,

The AAPSU election was conducted peacefully, and the supporters of various candidates gave their best to make their candidates win. Some were able to win, and some were not.

Winning and losing is a part of life and it is inevitable. Now, what next? All the elected or selected leaders should go through the manifestoes which they made for the welfare of the students during the election campaign. The leaders should always uphold integrity, empathy, and most importantly, be honest in their conduct since the AAPSU is the apex students’ organisation and everybody eyes are on it.

I have witnessed many AAPSU contestants in general and presidents in particular talking about bringing back the lost glory of the AAPSU, aloof from the money culture and bringing unity by addressing students-related problems like the scholarship issue, the 80:20 ratio issue, and infrastructure development for the wellbeing of students at large.

Recently, the elected president told the media that he would adhere to his manifesto. His primary focus should be on the Pasighat’s hostel facility, wherein the authority procuring two meals a day is to be changed. This would be a very welcome step if taken up by the elected president.

Moreover, in the coming days, at the earliest possible, he should switch towards scrapping of the 80:20 ratio in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission exams and 100% ratio should be given in combined competitive exams for only APST students and PRC is to be made compulsory. Newly elected leaders give a ray of hope that they would do their best for the entire student fraternity and would give justice whenever is needed.

I would also like to request all the elected and selected AAPSU leaders to kindly cooperate with one another and do not bring any deadlock in the relationship between the leaders. Any conflict should be resolved under the guidance of the elected president. All conflicts of interest should be solved through a good medium in the coming days and interest should be always for the wellbeing of the students.

My best wishes for the entire newly elected and selected AAPSU leaders.

T Tamin