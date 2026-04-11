Editor,

Business establishments across the twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun wore a deserted look as a significant portion of the private workforce departed for Assam to cast their votes in the ongoing general elections. The shutdown, which saw shops, retail outlets, and service sectors operating at minimal capacity, serves as a stark reflection of the Capital Complex’s reliance on migrant labor for its daily economic activities.

With Assam holding its general election, the exodus of workers has left a noticeable void in the commercial life of Arunachal Pradesh’s capital region.

The abrupt closure highlights that a vast number of businesses in Itanagar and Naharlagun depend heavily on skilled and unskilled workers from neighboring Assam. From construction sites to small-scale trading, the temporary vacuum creates immediate challenges for local business owners. While essential services remained active, the lack of personnel hindered the normal pace of commerce.

The vacuum highlights a lack of local labor willing or available to fill essential roles in the private sector. The reliance on transient labor, which leaves during festive or political seasons, suggests that the local commercial model requires diversification and increased investment in local skills.

The most significant message, however, is aimed directly at the educated and unemployed youth of Arunachal Pradesh who have long complained about a lack of job opportunities. The scenes of closed shops in Itanagar provide a direct counter-narrative:

Jobs Exist, But They Are Not Being Taken: The vacancies created by this temporary exodus prove that jobs exist in the private sector-retail, service, and technical jobs are available daily. The issue appears to be a reluctance among local youth to engage in certain sectors of the private workforce, often referred to as a “dignity of labor” issue.

The shutdown is an invitation for local entrepreneurs to step in. If workers can come from elsewhere to run profitable businesses in Itanagar, local youth can do the same.

The situation highlights a massive opportunity for local youth to enter the service, retail, and manufacturing sectors. Relying solely on government employment is insufficient when the private market is desperate for local personnel.

The silence of the marketplaces during the Assam election is not just a temporary inconvenience; it is a structural message. It calls on the local populace, and especially the youth, to fill the economic gap. For those crying for employment, the message is clear: the opportunity lies in building local businesses and taking up the labor that keeps the twin cities moving.

To strengthen the economy, there is an urgent need to build a self-reliant labor force and foster an entrepreneurial spirit among the local indigenous community, turning the “crisis” of closed shops into an opportunity for growth.

Gyamde Gumja Tamin,

Nirjuli