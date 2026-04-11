Editor,

I would like to draw attention to the present condition of government polytechnic and technical institutions in Arunachal Pradesh, which has been discussed repeatedly in recent years but still requires serious and timely intervention.

Recent reports have highlighted several challenges faced by polytechnic colleges in the state, including shortage of faculty, inadequate infrastructure, administrative difficulties, and low student enrolment. During discussions involving the Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers’ Association, the need for strengthening technical institutions, appointing regular staff, improving facilities, and ensuring proper academic functioning was strongly emphasized. There have also been demands for a better administrative structure and a more focused approach towards technical education.

Another important issue that has been raised earlier is the need for rationalisation of polytechnic colleges. While the expansion of institutions was done with the intention of improving access to technical education, it appears that some institutes are not functioning to their full capacity due to low enrolment and shortage of manpower. In such a situation, it may be practical to review the present structure and consider strengthening selected institutions instead of running many weak ones without adequate resources.

In this regard, the government may consider a zonal strengthening approach for technical education. For example, in the eastern zone, existing institutions could be strengthened around well-established centres such as Pasighat by rationalising nearby polytechnics where enrolment remains low, so that better infrastructure, faculty, and an academic environment can be ensured in one strong institute rather than several underutilised ones. Similarly, in the western zone, institutions may be strengthened around Itanagar and Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic, while reviewing the functioning of other nearby polytechnics to ensure efficient use of resources.

At the same time, instead of limiting technical education only to the diploma level, the government may also explore the possibility of gradually upgrading selected polytechnic institutions into full-fledged Government Engineering Colleges wherever feasible. With new engineering colleges coming up in the state, such a step could allow both diploma and degree programmes to run on the same campus in a planned manner, which would improve academic quality, faculty utilisation, and student opportunities.

Past reports have also shown that students have faced difficulties due to irregular academic functioning, shortage of teachers, and lack of facilities in some institutes. Technical education requires proper laboratories, workshops, and regular classes, and without these, the objective of skill-based education cannot be achieved. Therefore, improving quality should be given priority over merely increasing the number of institutions.

Technical education plays a crucial role in the development of the state, and polytechnic institutions should become strong centres of practical learning and skill development. With proper planning, rationalisation, recruitment of qualified faculty, and improvement in infrastructure, these institutions can once again attract students and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is hoped that the concerned authorities will review the present status of all government polytechnic institutions with a clear and purposeful vision and take necessary steps to strengthen, rationalise, or upgrade them wherever required, so that technical education in the state moves forward in a more effective and sustainable manner.

A Concerned

Academician