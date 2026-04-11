Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the authorities and the general public towards the long-pending injustice faced by the aggrieved candidates of the infamous APPSC fiasco.

The recruitment process, which was meant to uphold merit, transparency, and fairness, has instead left numerous deserving candidates in distress. Those who rightfully fall next in the merit list continue to suffer due to the irregularities and alleged malpractices that have marred the examination process. Despite the passage of considerable time, justice remains elusive.

It is deeply concerning that even after the involvement of investigative agencies like the CBI, no conclusive results have been made public to date. The prolonged silence and delay only deepen the anguish of genuine aspirants who had placed their faith in the system.

Moreover, it is disheartening to observe that key accused individuals, including the alleged kingpin Taket Jerang and tainted appointees are reportedly still moving freely, raising serious questions about accountability and the pace of justice. Such circumstances erode public trust in institutions and discourage hardworking youth who aspire to serve the state with integrity.

In light of these concerns, I earnestly urge the concerned authorities to expedite the investigation process and ensure that strict action is taken against those found guilty. Simultaneously, justice must be delivered to the deserving candidates by considering those next in the merit list for appropriate appointment through retrospective (notional) induction, thereby restoring fairness and credibility to the system.

The future of many sincere and hardworking candidates is at stake. Delayed justice is justice denied. It is high time that decisive steps are taken to uphold the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and the rule of law.

An Aggrieved Candidate

Arunachal Pradesh