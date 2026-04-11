Editor,

I want to draw kind attention regarding the compulsory inclusion of TET in teacher recruitment, wherein another group who has cleared it is claiming that TET should be made mandatory so that it would comply with the rules and regulations of teacher recruitment. At the same time, aspirants who do not have a TET certificate would not be eligible for the exam. If this is justice, then what about those aspirants who are in the final semester of B.Ed, as well as those who have already passed out and are anticipating a level playing field wherein equal opportunity would be given to everyone, whether they have cleared TET or not?

The B.Ed final semester candidates have been allowed to fill up the form, and it is at a stage where the majority of them do not have TET. Although they get a chance to apply and attempt to clear it, owing to their first-time appearance in the TET exam without knowing the nature of the paper, the majority of them could not sail through.

The TGT vacancy has come after many years, and who knows, it may take a decade to come again. It would be the biggest injustice if B.Ed passed and B.Ed final semester candidates who do not have TET are not able to appear for the TGT exam this year. Moreover, many aspirants have already joined various coaching centres (offline and online), and most of them do not have TET, but they are full of gusto, enthusiasm, joy, and gratitude towards the Pema Khandu government and the commission, as all are being treated equally. Be it cleared or not, all are going to sit for the exam, which is indeed a matter of praise for the current government. Even parents remain in anticipation that their children are allowed to take the exam.

Therefore, through your readers’ forum, we earnestly request all aspirants to focus on their studies to compete with others, but at last, only the hardworking and sincere ones, along with some luck, will be able to reach the viva voce stage. Besides, we also request the commission to allow all candidates because many of us have already filled up the form and are still attending coaching. Therefore, we hope that under the guidance of the chairman of the commission, justice will be given to all aspirants, whether they have cleared TET or not. We also request that TET not be made mandatory this year; rather, the commission may contemplate making TET compulsory from the next recruitment year. Otherwise, many would be deprived, and all the hard work and sleepless nights of aspirants would go in vain, and the dreams of parents would be shattered. We firmly believe that the matter will be taken seriously.

Serious Aspirants