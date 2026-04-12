TAWANG, 11 Apr: Chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta expressed optimism about the future of winter sports in Tawang and said that initiatives like ‘Winter Adventure Tawang’ can contribute significantly to placing the region on the national and international adventure tourism and sports map.

Gupta, who along with health and family welfare commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain visited the ongoing Winter Adventure Tawang training programme at PT Tso Lake on Saturday, lauded the efforts of the department of youth affairs and Adventure-X Fusion Tribe for organizing and managing the training programme in the picturesque PT Tso Lake.

Interacting with the trainees, Gupta lauded them for their dedication towards learning winter sports under professional guidance. He appreciated their enthusiasm and commitment, noting that such initiatives play a vital role in promoting adventure sports among the youth of the state.

Highlighting the natural potential of the location, Gupta remarked that PT Tso offers an exceptional landscape with ideal slopes suited for skiing and snowboarding activities.

A total of 46 youth of the state are undergoing intensive training in skiing and snowboarding under the aegis of the Ski Mountaineering India Federation, the organizers said.

The 10-day training programme, which commenced on 5 April, is scheduled to conclude on 14 April, to be followed by an Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship on 15 April, featuring participation from athletes representing various parts of the country.