PASIGHAT, 11 Apr: Apex Professional University (APU) in East Siang district held its 9th convocation ceremony at its campus here on Saturday.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon students from various faculties, including Law & Forensic Sciences, Education & Information Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and the Institute of Research & Innovation. Doctoral degrees were also awarded to research scholars. Gold Medals and Certificates of Merit were presented to outstanding students for their academic excellence.

In his convocation address, APU pro-chancellor Dhanpreet Singh Matharoo emphasized multidisciplinary education and innovation in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020. Referring to the evolving AI-driven world, he stressed the importance of critical thinking over rote learning. Quoting A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, he urged students to dream big and contribute meaningfully to society.

Addressing the gathering, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering emphasized leadership, public service, and youth empowerment, encouraging graduates to contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building.

Vice-chancellor prof. Naseer Ahmad Khan presented the university’s annual report for the academic year 2024-25. He highlighted the university’s academic progress, research initiatives, and future development plans aimed at strengthening its position as a centre of excellence.

University registrar Sandeep Kumar Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

Dignitaries, including pro-vice chancellors, deans, members of the Academic Senate, Board of Management, and faculty members, were present during the ceremony.