ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) celebrated its 150th literary sitting,marking a significant milestone, at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum auditorium here on Sunday.

To commemorate the grand celebration, the APLS felicitated its pioneering founding members – Jomnya Siram, Nani Kojin and

Dr Pekba Ringu – for their invaluable contributions in shaping the organisation during its formative years.

APLS president Yeshi Dorjee Thongchi also acknowledged other founding members, including Mamang Dai, Toni Koyu and RN Koley, for their role in strengthening the foundation of the APLS.

The APLS also honoured noted authors -Subi Taba, Dr Taro Sindik, and Dr Gumpi Nguso – for bringing laurels to the state through their remarkable achievements in the mainstream literary space, including winning prestigious literary awards, in 2025 and 2026.

In his presidential address, Thongchi reflected on the journey of the organisation since its inception in 2006. He stated that the APLS was founded with a holistic vision to cultivate a culture of reading and writing in the state. He informed that the first literary sitting was organised on 14 December, 2008, marking the beginning of a sustained literary movement in Arunachal.

Highlighting its continued efforts, he noted that the APLS has been consistently organising literary sittings on the first Sunday of every month to provide a platform and guidance to both emerging and established writers in the state.

Dr Pekba Ringu, speaking on the importance of literature, said, “Books instil a sense of justice; they help individuals distinguish between right and wrong.”

The event witnessed the participation of several prominent writers, scholars, and critics, including Dr Doyir Ete, Dr Bompi Riba, Gyati Ampi, Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey, Inumoni Das Thongchi, Dr Yater Nyokir, and APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak.

The literary sitting was followed by engaging presentations of poems and short stories by a host of writers, including Takhe Yasa, Dr Taro Sindik, Gichik Yapi, Subi Taba, Dr Bompi Riba, Dr Gumpi Nguso, Inumoni Das, Biki Yader, Leycha Lowang, Kamwang Wangsu, Tania Mite, Dindo James, Tarh Susana, and Issac Jilen. RN Koley joined the session online from Kolkata and recited his poem, which added further depth and vibrancy to the celebratory occasion.

During the session, the members present also paid tributes to Asha Bhosle, one of the country’s most versatile female playback singers, who passed away on Sunday.

Pathak said that the legendary singer had visited Bomdila on 18 August, 2016 to attend the celebration of India’s 70th year of independence. He added that the late Bhosle was very happy to visit Arunachal and sang many songs for the armed forces personnel, as well as the local people.