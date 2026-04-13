NEW DELHI, 12 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that Arunachal’s rich tribal heritage, diverse languages, and deep-rooted spiritual values are not obstacles to progress but guiding forces of sustainable and inclusive development.

Addressing the gathering at a conference organised by the union Science & Technology Department on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebration of ITITI, Doon Sanskriti School, Dehradun, at Bharat Mandapam here on Sunday, Mein described Arunachal as a unique example where development and tradition coexist in harmony.

Speaking on the key theme of the conference -‘Transformation of tribal lives through science and technological interventions – Preserving language, faith and culture’ – he said that science and technology should act as enablers to strengthen cultural foundations rather than replace them.

“Transformation must not mean erasure. It must mean empowerment with identity intact,” he stated.

Mein highlighted how technological interventions are already improving lives in remote regions of Arunachal.

“Initiatives such as telemedicine are bridging healthcare gaps, solar energy is powering off-grid villages, and digital education platforms are expanding learning opportunities for children in far-flung areas,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of preserving indigenous languages, oral traditions, and cultural practices.

He noted that technology can play a vital role in documenting folk traditions, digitising ancient manuscripts, and promoting local crafts to global markets, thereby ensuring both cultural preservation and economic empowerment.

Highlighting the significance of linguistic diversity, the DCM spoke about ongoing efforts to develop digital tools, including Unicode integration for tribal scripts, to ensure that indigenous languages remain relevant in the digital age.

He acknowledged the central government’s initiatives, like the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which aims to preserve and promote India’s vast manuscript heritage, including traditional knowledge systems of tribal communities.

“True progress is not measured by the speed of change but by the strength of our connection to our roots,” he opined.

On the occasion, Mein was honoured with the ‘Brahmaputra Gaurav Samman’ in recognition of his outstanding contribution to promoting the culture of the Northeastern people. The award was presented by Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan.

Mein dedicated the award to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the recognition reflects the resilience, cultural richness, and enduring spirit of the state’s tribal communities.

Mein reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to a development path where modernisation strengthens cultural identity, empowers local communities, and preserves the state’s unique heritage for future generations.

The conference was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, policymakers and leaders from across the country. (DCM’s PR Cell)