YUPIA, 12 Apr: AICC observer for Arunachal Pradesh, Viswaranian Mohanty, emphasised the importance of promoting dedicated grassroots workers and ensuring fair representation for SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities within the party structure.

Chairing an organisational meeting with the office bearers of the Papum Pare District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committees at the party’s office here on Sunday under the ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, Mohanty also laid focus on encouraging young leadership under the age of 50, with the aim of creating a future-ready organisation.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on strengthening the party’s grassroots structure, revitalising district- and block-level units, and ensuring a more inclusive and active organisational framework.

The initiative, launched by the Indian National Congress, aims to rebuild the party from the ground up by addressing internal challenges, improving coordination among leaders, and analysing past electoral performances.

As part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, AICC observers are visiting districts across the country to interact with local leaders, gather feedback, and oversee the appointment of new DCC presidents and block-level leadership. The campaign also includes structured training programmes for newly appointed leaders, equipping them with modern skills such as digital communication, booth management, and fundraising strategies, while maintaining accountability through regular reporting systems.

During the meeting here, leaders expressed their views, shared ground-level challenges, and assured full cooperation in strengthening the party’s presence across villages and urban areas of the district.

The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is being seen as a significant step towards transforming the Congress into a more responsive, inclusive, and service-oriented political organisation, with a renewed focus on reconnecting with the people and reinforcing its base at every level.