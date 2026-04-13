[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 12 Apr: The 18th annual general assembly of the Arunachal Baptist Church Council (ABCC) concluded on Saturday at the Adi Baptist Union premises here in East Siang district. The three-day assembly was held from 10-12 April, under the theme ‘Christ and the broken world’, based on John 20:21.

Council of Baptist Churches in Northeast India general secretary Rev Dr Namseng R Marak and ABCC president John Padung attended the event as speakers, while Rev Wati Longkumer attended as the resource person. ACF general secretary James Techi Tara also participated in the event.

During the assembly, new office bearers were installed, and farewell was accorded to the outgoing honorary officers in recognition of their dedicated service.

ABCC general secretary Rev Tugaso Manyu informed that more than 500 delegates representing 19 Baptist associations from across the state participated in the programme, which was enriched by cultural presentations from various tribes, reflecting the unity and diversity of the Christian community in the state.

The assembly deliberated on issues of injustice, inequality, violence, and moral confusion, emphasising the message of Christ as a guiding response to the deep-rooted brokenness in society.

The event concluded on a note of spiritual renewal and collective commitment towards strengthening faith, unity, and service.