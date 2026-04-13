Editor,

I would like to highlight the grievances of many agriculture and horticulture graduates of the state. So far, many recruitments have been made with utmost care and fairness. However, agriculture and horticulture graduates have been consistently neglected. As per the tentative schedule, the notification for Technical Group A posts (agriculture & horticulture) was expected by now, but there has been no update.

The last recruitment for horticulture development officer was conducted in 2018, and for agriculture development officer in 2020. Since then, no fresh opportunities have been announced. Many aspirants are now nearing the upper age limit and are anxiously waiting for what could be their final fair chance.

Moreover, through no fault of ours, we have already faced the consequences of the infamous APPSC fiasco involving paper leakage. Furthermore, the continued delay in recruitment has aggravated uncertainty, mental stress, and career insecurity among the youths. Years of dedicated preparation and academic effort now seem to be at risk of going in vain.

Therefore, I humbly request the authorities concerned to expedite the recruitment process and release the notification at the earliest.

An agriculture graduate