Editor,

I write this as a serious aspirant for the ongoing APPSC recruitment for TGT posts. The recent decision to allow final-year BEd students to apply is understandable, given the uncertainty and infrequency of such opportunities. Many students understandably felt disadvantaged when they were initially excluded.

However, this decision raises an important practical concern. If interviews are scheduled in October while official degree certificates are typically issued only in November, will this not create complications in verifying eligibility? If the commission has a clear mechanism to address this, the decision is indeed welcome. If not, it risks confusion and inconsistency.

More importantly, there is a pressing issue regarding the role of Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET). The apparent ambiguity around TET requirements is concerning. Examinations such as CTET and APTET exist to ensure a minimum standard of teaching competence. As per NCTE guidelines, qualifying TET is mandatory for teaching positions from Classes 1 to 8. This is not a mere formality but a foundational eligibility criterion.

It is often argued that final-year students may not have had sufficient opportunities to clear the TET. This is not entirely accurate. Candidates become eligible to appear for TET after completing the first year of BEd. Many aspirants, including myself, have cleared both CTET and APTET during the course itself through consistent effort, with the belief that it would strengthen our eligibility.

Relaxing or overlooking this requirement now sends a discouraging message to those who have worked hard to meet established criteria. While it may seem unfair to those who have not yet qualified for TET, recruitment is inherently competitive and governed by defined standards. These standards must be upheld, not adjusted for convenience.

I urge the commission to take a firm and transparent stand. TET qualifications must not be reduced to a mere piece of paper. A clear and unambiguous notification, strictly in line with NCTE norms, should be issued without delay to ensure fairness, credibility, and quality in the recruitment process.

A principled decision today will uphold both merit and the future of education.

A serious aspirant