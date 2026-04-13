TUTING, 12 Apr: The 2nd Siang Volleyball Tournament concluded here in Upper Siang district on 11 April with Friendship Tuting and Zido Women emerging victorious in the men’s and the women’s category, respectively.

The tournament, organised under the Vibrant Village Programme by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, was part of the Army’s efforts to encourage sports, nurture local talent, and enhance outreach in border areas, according to an Indian Army release.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of the local populace, especially the youths, and served as a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and community spirit in the remote border region, the release said.

Eight men’s and three women’s teams from different parts of the state participated in the tournament.

The release stated that the tournament, which started on 1 April, provided an excellent platform for young talents to showcase their abilities while fostering healthy competition and mutual respect among the participants.

The event drew significant local engagement, with villagers, youths, and community leaders attending in large numbers to support the teams. The presence of Indian Army personnel alongside the local community further strengthened the bond of trust and cooperation, it said.

“Such initiatives play a vital role in channelising the energy of the youths towards constructive activities, while also promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and discipline,” the release added. (DIPRO)