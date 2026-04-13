Editor,

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh should immediately put an end to the practice of politically influenced appointment of gaon buras and strictly adhere to the prescribed norm of a 1:100 ratio for their appointment in all situations.

Over the years, the indiscriminate and excessive appointment of GBs in Arunachal has significantly undermined the integrity and credibility of the customary court system. Based on personal observation and experience, such politically motivated appointments have led to biased adjudication, thereby eroding public trust in the traditional justice mechanism. If this trend continues, marginalised and poor individuals will increasingly find themselves at a disadvantage, often left with no option but to accept unjust outcomes.

Furthermore, although government guidelines clearly prescribe a 1:100 ratio for appointments, this norm is frequently ignored at the district level. In many instances, deputy commissioners have failed to implement the guideline in both letter and spirit, reducing the policy to a mere formality.

Another serious concern relates to the handling of vacancies arising from resignation, death, etc. In Arunachal, there is a growing practice of appointing family members (sons or daughters) of outgoing GBs, treating the position as if it were hereditary. Such practices are unjustified and undermine the principle of fairness and transparency. Instead of making replacement-based or hereditary appointments, vacancies should be reassessed strictly in accordance with the guidelines/prescribed ratio, and deviation from this norm should be discontinued.

In light of the above, it is strongly urged that the government enforce strict compliance with established norms, eliminate political interference, and restore the integrity of the customary justice system in Arunachal.

G-R