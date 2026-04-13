Editor,

I would like to throw some light on the result of the recent recruitment, APJECRE 2025.

As we have all been witnessing the results of JECRE 2025, many aspirants have made it to the list. It is very heartwarming to see all the deserving candidates making it into the list, but in the midst of all this happiness, we are forgetting that someone from the deprived community is missing their basic right to reservation under the fundamental right, that is, the 80:20 ratio reservation policy for APST and UR. Here, I have observed that in the result of the electrical engineering branch, the total number of selections is 62, and if we calculate 20% of 62, it falls somewhere around 12.4, which we can consider as 12 or 13. However, if we see the result, the number of UR category selections is 20, which is far more than the allotted percentage for UR category candidates. Yes, most of the UR candidates are APST students only, but if one non-APST candidate takes away a seat, then a family from the APST community is unfairly deprived because of this negligence.

Therefore, without delay and without the excuse of departmental requirements, a 100-point departmental roster, the indenting department, or the excuse of requisition submitted by the department, it is my humble request to the APPSC to rectify the result.

An APST