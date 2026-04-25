[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 24 Apr: A large number of cannabis plants were destroyed in wild and cultivated areas in Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Ngopok, Kiyit and Borguli villages in East Siang district during drives conducted jointly by the East Siang unit of the Adi Ba:ne Ane Kebang (ABAK), the district police, panchayat members and locals.

Among the three villages, Namsing recorded the highest number of cannabis plants, while Kongkul reported comparatively fewer plants.

Villagers from Kongkul also joined the team during the drive in Namsing.

ABAK district unit president Miti Megu Perme highlighted the harmful effects of cannabis and drug abuse on society. She stressed the importance of collective responsibility in building a drug-free community.

Villagers from Seram, Kongkul, and Namsing appreciated the initiative and assured of their continued support in removing cannabis plants from their areas. They also reaffirmed their commitment to making their villages drug-free at the earliest possible time.