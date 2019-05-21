Yekar writes to ECI, seeking re-poll in Soki

ITANAGAR, May 20: The Janata Dal (United)’s Daporijo MLA candidate, Dikto Yekar, has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding re-polling at the Soki polling station, claiming that there was poll rigging and booth capturing during voting there.

In his representation to the ECI, Yekar claimed that though the polling station had been declared ‘hypersensitive’ by the ECI, no CCTV camera had been installed there, as is mandated under the model code of conduct guidelines.

The JD (U) candidate also said his polling agents were forcibly dragged out of the polling station by the supporters of the ruling party before the poll started. He said although he filed a formal complaint with the Upper Subansiri district election officer (DEO), his plea was ignored.

“Out of the 323 voters in the polling station, 321 votes were cast (99.38%), which clearly exposes poll rigging,” Yekar said.

He also claimed that the votes of five dead persons had been cast in proxy.

Seeking the ECI’s intervention, Yekar lamented that despite his submitting “circumstantial and documentary evidence” to the DEO and the chief electoral officer, his grievance was being ignored.