Steps taken to regulate pvt schools in East Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, May 20: The East Siang district education department has taken steps to regulate the private schools in the district and ensure that the school management committees fulfill the norms prescribed in the Right to Education Act, 2009.

DDSE Jongge Yirang informed that a committee has been formed to assess the availability of qualified teachers and the minimum required facilities in the private schools.

“The committee, headed by the ADCs concerned, will visit private schools and assess the availability of trained teachers and other facilities in those schools,” Yirang said.

The department will take action against private schools that fail to fulfill the minimum requirements, he said.

According to reports, there are 157 schools in the district, out of which 34 are privately-run.

The DDSE said the district so far has received about 75 percent fund out of the total Rs 4 crore sanctioned under the Chief Minister Samast Shiksha Yojana.

The scheme was introduced in the state in September last year.

The DDSE informed that midday meal kitchens have been set up at the upper primary school (UPS) in Jarkong, the town middle school, the Daying Ering UPS, and the primary school in Romdum (Mebo).

Besides these, the education department has also implemented the Acharya Drunacharya Gurukul Yojana merit scholarship scheme.

The department conducted merit examination for Classes 6 and 9 students, and the selected students will be provided with a laptop each next month, besides scholarships of Rs 2000 per year.

To encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, the department has also decided to provide smartphones to students who came up with brilliant results in the last Class 12 examination.

The DDSE further informed that other schemes, including distribution of sanitary napkins to the girl students and the Vidya scheme, have also been implemented in the district.