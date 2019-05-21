Union seeks arrest of alleged molester

ITANAGAR, May 20: The All Papum Poma Students’ Union (APPSU) has written to the capital SP, seeking immediate arrest of one Nabam Tadik, who is accused of molesting two minor girls.

In a representation to the SP, the union lamented that no arrest has been made so far, even though the FIR in the case had been lodged two months back.

“Till today, the culprit involved in the said case has not been arrested. It is believed that he is shuttling between his hometown Sagalee and Itanagar and his college in Chennai. This may provide him an opportunity to commit more such crimes,” the union stated.

Seeking justice for the victims, it requested the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.