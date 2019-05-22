No poll-related violence in Nampe, Gimba: DEO

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 21: The second round of fresh polling in Nampe in Koloriang assembly constituency and Gimba in Tali assembly constituency was held peacefully on 21 May, informed Kurung Kumey District Election Officer (DEO) Santosh Kr Rai.

Following reports of poll-related violence, booth capturing, etc, re-polling had earlier been held at the two polling stations on 27 April. This was the third polling at both polling stations.

The DEO informed that no poll-related violence was reported.

“However, the team of polling officials is yet to reach district headquarters Koloriang. They are expected to reach before the counting of votes takes place on 23 May,” the DEO said.