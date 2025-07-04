APLA an emblem of transparency, heritage, representative governance: Guv

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday described the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) as a proud emblem of transparency, heritage, and representative governance.

In his speech after inaugurating the 45-day-long golden jubilee celebration of the APLA here, the governor extended congratulations to all past and present members of the legislative assembly, as well as to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. “The assembly is the sacred temple of democracy and it stands as a beacon of hope, a forum for unity, and a symbol of inclusive progress,” he said.

Reflecting on the journey since 1975, the governor said that the people faced the uphill task of building a state virtually from scratch, amidst rugged mountains, scattered habitations, and challenging terrain, “but through vision, perseverance, and people-centric legislation, they have ensured that Arunachal Pradesh did not follow the path of instability and insurgency that troubled some of the sister states in the Northeast.”

“Instead, we chose peace, inclusivity, and unity in diversity,” he said.

“Today, the people are witnessing a transformative phase in our state’s evolution, marked by better administrative outreach and improved service delivery. Governance is becoming more responsive, more citizen-centric, and more in tune with the needs of the people,” Parnaik said.

He praised the pivotal role of the assembly in shaping transformation through legislation and visionary thinking and responsible governance, and said that at the heart of good governance lies financial probity, transparency, and accountability.

Commending the implementation of the e-Vidhan system, the governor underscored the need for technology to be seamlessly integrated into governance at every level. He also called for taking decisive steps towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring environmental sustainability, poverty alleviation, gender equality, and the empowerment of every segment of society. He urged the legislators to prioritize land reforms, enact robust legislation for solid waste management, hygiene and sanitation, and promote policies that truly empower women, upholding their rights, increasing their participation in public life, and unlocking their leadership potential.

He asked the members present to “never forget those who are often left behind – the marginalized, the differently-abled, and special children.” He said that the soul of a state is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. “Let us legislate to protect, uplift, and integrate them fully into our vision of development,”he said.

Earlier, the governor unveiled the golden jubilee commemoration plaque, honouring 50 years of legislative excellence and the robust democratic spirit of the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu released the official theme song of the golden jubilee, while Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched the commemorative badge symbolizing the occasion.

Khandu, Mein, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor also addressed the gathering, sharing their reflections on the assembly’s journey and aspirations for its future.

Students from the Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, participated in the inaugural event, reminding everyone of the inclusive spirit that defines Arunachal’s democratic ideals. (Raj Bhavan)